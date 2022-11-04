ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Down 9.9%

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) were down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 6,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,312,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.84.

ESS Tech Stock Down 7.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Activity

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. On average, analysts predict that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ESS Tech news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 63,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $254,716.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 583,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,342.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 63,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $254,716.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,342.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Craig E. Evans sold 16,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $60,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,625,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,926,030.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,013 shares of company stock worth $754,189 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESS Tech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $10,116,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 100.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 603.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 94.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 858,910 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

