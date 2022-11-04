Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Holdings Raised by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust comprises 3.6% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.00.

Shares of ESS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,202. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.66 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

