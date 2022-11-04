Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $277.47.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $16.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,921. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. CWM LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

