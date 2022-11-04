Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $220.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.47.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $18.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.11. The stock had a trading volume of 182,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,921. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.98. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.