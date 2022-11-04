Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $377.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.47.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 7.3 %

NYSE:EL opened at $207.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

