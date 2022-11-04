Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $209.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $209.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.47.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL traded up $16.43 on Thursday, hitting $210.21. 201,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.00 and a 200-day moving average of $245.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.07%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.