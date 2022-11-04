Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Tops $2.52 on Exchanges

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $74.61 million and approximately $95,759.00 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded flat against the US dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for $2.52 or 0.00012163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethernity Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

