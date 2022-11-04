Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.00.

ETSY stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.87. 107,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,919. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.71. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,516 shares of company stock worth $12,796,386. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in Etsy by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 4,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Etsy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,243,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Etsy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

