Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.20

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 35231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EURN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Euronav Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Euronav by 17.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Euronav by 38.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Euronav by 23.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

