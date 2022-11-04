European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target Cut to $22.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $39.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.15 million, a P/E ratio of -461.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. European Wax Center had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in European Wax Center by 59.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in European Wax Center by 50.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

