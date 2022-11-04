Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EB. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite Stock Performance

NYSE:EB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 982,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $616.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eventbrite

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 529.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 155,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 131,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter worth $1,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.