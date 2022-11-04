Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.49% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EB. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
NYSE:EB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 982,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $616.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26.
Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.
