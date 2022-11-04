Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.53-3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56. Evergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.53-$3.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.90.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Evergy by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

