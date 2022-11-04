Evmos (EVMOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $592.08 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $592.08 million and $2.93 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00009507 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Evmos has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

