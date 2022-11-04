Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Posts Earnings Results

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $352.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.57 million. Evolent Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Evolent Health stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $3,225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,368,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $501,151.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 135,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $3,225,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,464,110 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $1,398,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth about $1,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Evolent Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 445,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVH. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

