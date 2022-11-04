Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.09.

EVH traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 59,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,576. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.06 and a beta of 1.60. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.57 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $248,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $628,783.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,702.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,269 shares of company stock worth $6,464,110 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,350,000 after purchasing an additional 111,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,092 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,621,000 after purchasing an additional 544,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,380,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,874,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

