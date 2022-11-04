eXp World Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of eXp World in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for eXp World’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

eXp World Trading Down 2.8 %

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $11.45 on Friday. eXp World has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $48.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 2.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 114.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 881,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth $11,601,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after acquiring an additional 599,735 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 321.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 507,829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 30.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 332,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $150,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,915,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,464,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,258,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $150,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $704,915,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,173 shares of company stock worth $4,359,834. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eXp World Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.