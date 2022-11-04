Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Price Performance
Shares of LON FAIR opened at GBX 0.49 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.26 million and a PE ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.55. Fair Oaks Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.68 ($0.01).
Fair Oaks Income Company Profile
Further Reading
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.