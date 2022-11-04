Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$950.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$900.00 to C$950.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FFH. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$910.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

FFH traded up C$19.93 on Friday, hitting C$682.07. The company had a trading volume of 26,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,764. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$643.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$665.61. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$520.06 and a 12-month high of C$716.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

