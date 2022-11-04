FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.07

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.49. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 4,400 shares.

FalconStor Software Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. The company offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

