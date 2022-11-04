Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.18.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. Farfetch has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $47.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

