Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) vs. Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) and Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 30.01% 11.87% 1.26% Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

24.2% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $94.45 million 4.13 $23.50 million $2.52 11.37 Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.23%. Given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Community Investors Bancorp.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats Community Investors Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farmland, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvement loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as lines of credit and machinery purchase loans. Further, it provides automated teller machine or interactive teller machine services; and online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, and merchant credit card services. It also offers electronic transaction origination, such as wire and automated clearing house file transmittal services. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.

About Community Investors Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers checking and business checking plus accounts; savings and investment accounts, such as health savings, statement savings, Christmas club, time deposit, individual retirement, and insured money market accounts, as well as merchant and direct deposit services; and other services, including Internet and telephone banking, debit card, night depository, notary, and safe deposit box services. It also provides consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans comprising real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. In addition, the company offers financial planning and investment advice services. Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.