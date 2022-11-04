FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBW) Shares Down 0.7%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

FAT Brands Trading Up 15.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.