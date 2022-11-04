Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,203.31

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,203.31 ($13.91) and traded as low as GBX 975.50 ($11.28). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 1,000 ($11.56), with a volume of 490,662 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FEVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($18.50) to GBX 1,100 ($12.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,100 ($35.84) to GBX 900 ($10.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,600 ($18.50) to GBX 700 ($8.09) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($12.72) to GBX 1,000 ($11.56) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($12.72) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,181.67 ($13.66).
Fevertree Drinks Stock Down 4.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,974.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 915.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,201.77.
In related news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 841 ($9.72) per share, for a total transaction of £42,050 ($48,618.34).
About Fevertree Drinks
Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.
