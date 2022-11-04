Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.5% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 288,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 85.1% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 295,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,265,000 after purchasing an additional 136,084 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 857,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $168,774,000 after purchasing an additional 56,550 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 50.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,536,343. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $372.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

