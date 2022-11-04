Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.34.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $57.18 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.