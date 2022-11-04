Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,411 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPAC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $68.04.

