Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $161.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.42. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.90. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

