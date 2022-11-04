Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $60.06.

