Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $724,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 189.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after buying an additional 527,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Marriott International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 38.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after buying an additional 1,442,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after buying an additional 568,014 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $146.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

