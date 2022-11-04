Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $153.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

