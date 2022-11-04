Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 301 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 523.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after buying an additional 79,783 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 15.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 423.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 82,012 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $157.84 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

