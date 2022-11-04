Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Sells 693 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 180.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 53,723 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 11.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 32,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $68.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.24 and a 12-month high of $124.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.39.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita



DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

