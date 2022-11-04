Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

