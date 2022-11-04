Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,460,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after purchasing an additional 174,907 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 44.6% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 640,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 197,550 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 334,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair cut Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.28. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 12.58%. Analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

