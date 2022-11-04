Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. 269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fire & Flower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Fire & Flower Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.