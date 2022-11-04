First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.90

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 22213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

First Advantage Stock Down 11.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29.

Institutional Trading of First Advantage

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $201.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 17.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 486,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,175 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 10.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 17.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,193,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 177,927 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Advantage

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Articles

