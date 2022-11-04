First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Oppenheimer

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer to $156.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Solar from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.70.

FSLR stock opened at $157.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.45 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $158.48.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Solar will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,278 shares of company stock valued at $281,663. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

