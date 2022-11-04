First Tin (LON:1SN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.80

Shares of First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.80 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.65 ($0.11), with a volume of 188184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.15 ($0.12).

First Tin Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £25.62 million and a PE ratio of -10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.43.

About First Tin

(Get Rating)

First Tin Plc operates as an exploration and development group focused on tin and associated metals in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Tin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Tin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.