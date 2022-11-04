First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.26. 81,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 153,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36,869 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

