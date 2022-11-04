First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Trading Up 0.7%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.94 and last traded at $26.76. Approximately 442,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,552,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTGC. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

