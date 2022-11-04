First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Shares Down 2.7%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.45. 55,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 104,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 75.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 36,231 shares during the period.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

