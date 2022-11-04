FlatQube Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,749.00 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $3.60 or 0.00017309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $53.84 million and approximately $33,749.00 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FlatQube alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,654.52 or 0.32005262 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012500 BTC.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 3.38805452 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,575.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlatQube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlatQube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.