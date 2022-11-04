Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.22. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 12,816 shares trading hands.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSI Get Rating ) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Flexible Solutions International worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.