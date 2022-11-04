Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25 billion-$4.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of FND traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,272,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,355. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.20. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $112.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.93.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

