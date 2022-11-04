Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.81

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.81 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 29212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluor to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Fluor Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Fluor by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 6.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

