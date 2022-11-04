Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.81

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.81 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 29212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FLR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluor to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.
Fluor Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Fluor by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 6.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluor (FLR)
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.