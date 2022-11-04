Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fluor to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:FLR opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. Fluor has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $31.32.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fluor by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 596.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

