Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,569 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 66,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE F opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.