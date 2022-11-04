FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Citigroup

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

FORM stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 503,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after buying an additional 57,264 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

