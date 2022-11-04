FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Citigroup

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.44% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.
FORM stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.14.
FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.
