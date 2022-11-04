Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.25

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.25 and last traded at $54.26, with a volume of 51100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FWONK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Formula One Group to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Formula One Group by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 739.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

