Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Raymond James

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FTNT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Fortinet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.38.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,394. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.35.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

